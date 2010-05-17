SATC2 Twitter Giveaway! One Day Left For A Chance To Win

Attention all you Sex and the City-obsessed tweeters! We’re giving away 50 tickets to an SATC2-inspired shopping extravaganza, but there’s only one more day to enter to win!

If you missed last week’s drool-worthy announcement, here are the deets. DecadesTwo and online retailer HauteLook are setting up an SATC shopping dreamworld at a yet to be disclosed Manhattan apartment. Designer goods will be up to 80 percent off (how’s that for designer bargain shopping?) and will be curated to fit each SATC character’s individual style. All you have to do to get in on the action is sign on to Twitter before May 19 and tweet the following to be entered into our drawing: @StyleCaster send me #SATC2 inspired shopping with @HauteLook and @Decadestwo

Winners will be selected this Wednesday, May 19, and what’s even better each lucky winner will be able to bring a guest! Don’t miss your chance to finally answer the most important question of all are you a Carrie, a Charlotte, a Miranda, or a Samantha? Get tweeting!

