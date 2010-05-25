‘SATC2’ And HP Daily Mirror Challenge – Two Winners Are Each Taking Home A Free Laptop!

HP TouchSmart tm2 notebook.

In the weeks leading up to the biggest movie event of the year SATC2, of course we urged you all to upload your best Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, or Charlotte-inspired looks to see who could rack up the most style points. And as promised, those of you who garnered the most attention for your head-to-toe outfits will be the soon-to-be new owners of an HP TouchSmart tm2 notebook (as in the tech, not paper type).

As of today, the tallies are in! Want to know who will be receiving a very exciting package in the next couple weeks? Check out our winners Joan Kiriaki and Susann H. below!



Joan Kiriaki



Joan pairs a funky pink ballerina-esque skirt with a blazer and white tank. Who do you think she’s channeling?



Susann H.



Pearls, tights and a cardigan we could make a pretty good guess, but we’ll keep our lips sealed.

