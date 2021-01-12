19 Fashion Pieces I Really Hope The ‘SATC’ Stars Wear In The Reboot

Scroll To See More Images
As soon as I heard the news of a confirmed Sex And The City reboot, ~I couldn’t help but wonder~ who would be in charge of styling the cast for the new series. The great Patricia Fields was responsible for the original show’s most iconic ensembles and it’s likely the reboot will create a flurry of new fashion trends as soon as it airs. That said, as someone who eats, sleeps and breathes fashion, I have a few key pieces I’m seriously hoping Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte get the chance to wear.
If you haven’t heard, HBO Max has confirmed And Just Like That…, the reboot starring and executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Kim Cattrall sadly won’t be joining the other OGs, and there’s no doubt that many fans will feel feel her absence. The only way to make up for it? Fill that hole with tons and tons of gratifying fashion moments! Friendship and fashion are what grounded the original series, so with one friend down, I can only assume they’re upping the fashion ante to compensate.
Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte all have very different styles, and even in their 50s, they’ll certainly be true to them. Charlotte will remain classy and feminine, Miranda a bit cooler and more tailored and Carrie always eclectic and over-the-top. They may still be going shopping together, but it’s doubtful they’re buying from the same stores.
In the reboot, I want Carrie rocking a mini Jacquemus bag on the streets of Manhattan, Miranda the It Girl of Brooklyn with her Telfar bag and The North Face x Gucci puffer, and Charlotte begging her daughters to twin with her in matching Lele Sadoughi headbands. Can’t you see it?! It just makes sense.
Below, check out my predictions for this very fashion-forward trio—and if you love one woman’s wardrobe enough, you can shop the selects as you scroll.
Carrie Bradshaw
Whether or not Carrie is a full-time influencer, she’ll definitely be dressing like one. Think pattern mixing, so-hot-right-now designer pieces and an over-the-top eclectic flair that makes her the best-dressed woman at every party. She’ll definitely still be doing the most and creating trends for other NYC It Girls to follow.
A Jacquemus Mini Bag
Carrie always had the most popular bag of the moment, but she favorited tiny Fendi baguettes over all others. Practical? No. Chic? Definitely. She’d love the whimsy of Jacquemus’s itty-bitty Le Chiquito bags, too.
The Bottega Veneta Mesh Sandals
Carrie lived for a sexy sandal, so I can almost guarantee she’ll have these Bottegas in her overflowing shoe closet. The nude mesh! The high heel! The chain anklet! They’re just so right. Plus, only she could walk the streets of New York in these babies without falling.
This Prada Nylon Party Dress
This Prada number caught first my eye when I saw it on the (virtual) runway, and who better to dress it up for a night out than Ms. Carrie Bradshaw? She’d love the classic skirt contrasted by the modern nylon material. Plus, you know she’d be a fan of that Prada logo front and center.
The Season’s ‘It’ Coat
Carrie’s massive fur coat is one of her most iconic pieces, worn in almost every season. While I’d like to think she’d be a faux-fur-only kind of girl by now, I have a feeling she wouldn’t be able to resist brands like Stand Studio and Saks Potts. Safe to say she’d always have the trendiest outerwear of the season, like the now-sold-out Nino Coat.
This Off-White Tee & Dress
Did Off-White create this dress with Carrie in mind? It’s a patterned slip with a tee underneath baring the phrase “boyfriends are temporary.” Bradshaw would def wear this while complaining about men to her friends or at home writing up a column.
Some Heels From SJP’s Brand
There’s no way Carrie won’t be wearing at least one pair of shoes from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. I know our girl loves Manolos, but still! I see her in these chic color-blocked red and pink pumps.
Anything From Dion Lee
Carrie loved a sultry date-night look, and she’d definitely be a fan of Dion Lee pieces like this slinky midi dress. Paired with her va-va-voluminous curls and an aforementioned sexy sandal? Perfection.
Miranda Hobbes
Out of all the women, I’d argue Miranda had the most versatile style. Anyone who called her boring just didn’t understand it! At work, she was ready to rumble in a chic blazer or pantsuit, and off-duty, she definitely learned harder into street style silhouettes than any of the other girls. She wasn’t overly concerned with her ‘fits being figure-flattering or of-the-moment, so she really nailed that effortlessly cool look many of us aspire to. That said, she did love a good designer piece—so long as it was also practical!
A Telfar Shopping Bag
Miranda moved to Brooklyn and now she carries a Telfar bag. Need I say more? I picture her with the medium size in Dark Olive, perfect for fitting her lawyer essentials or anything else she’ll want to carry during a day with the girls in Manhattan. No one likes subwaying back and forth from Brooklyn to the city all day long, so she’ll pack heavy!
The North Face x Gucci Puffer
Our girl loves practicality meets fashion, so you just know she was first in line at The North Face x Gucci pop-up shop in Williamsburg. Obvi, she’d snag the soon-to-be-iconic logo puffer before it sold out.
These Fendi Logo Boots
In Season One, Miranda wears the coolest jacket covered in Fendi logos to a baseball game, and I think about it often. She’d likely still be fond of the label’s logo print, and enjoy stomping around the city in these incredible boots.
This Nanushka Blazer
Miranda’s lawyer looks were always strong, but now that Samantha isn’t in the reboot, Miranda needs to carry on her business-betch pantsuit legacy. She can start with chic belted blazers like this one from Nanushka.
The New Balance 990v5 Sneakers
Miranda has the coin to splurge on Balenciaga sneakers, but she and Steve def have matching New Balances. This particular style is beloved by models and street style influencers alike, so of course Miranda needs a pair, too.
Anything From Loewe
If there’s one brand I think Miranda would be all about, it’s Loewe. The brand is the perfect combination of classic tailoring and modern flair, and she’d be able to keep the timeless pieces in her wardrobe for years. No doubt she’d pair these wide-leg jeans with absolutely everything.
Charlotte York Goldenblatt
Charlotte’s style will be mostly unchanged; classic and feminine and hella expensive. That said, she’ll likely lean into vibrant colors and fun, whimsical accents now that she’s a mother in an attempt to keep her look young and fresh. I see Lele Sadoughi headbands, Birkin bags and lots of Valentino in her future.
Tons of Lele Sadoughi Headbands
Deep in my soul, I just know Charlotte York is a Lele Girl. There’s no way she wouldn’t accessorize her classic wardrobe with the brand’s embellished headbands—not to mention buy the petite size for her daughters, Lily and Rose. I think she’d be especially partial to this pink houndstooth/peal combo.
This Metallic D&G Coat
Let’s face it: Char would look past Dolce & Gabbana’s notoriety and wear their gorgeous clothes anyway. Would I judge her? Yes, of course. Would I probably still be jealous of this jacquard coat? Also a yes.
This Simone Rocha Skirt
Charlotte loved a dreamy midi, and I don’t think we’ll find her suddenly a fan of miniskirts! She’d definitely be partial to something more classic, like this red and white Simone Rocha number that nips in at the waist. TBH, I picture her in lots of Simone Rocha pieces.
A Birkin, Natch
When Samantha was vying for a Birkin in Season Four, I have no doubt Charlotte judged her internally. That said, she definitely wouldn’t refuse Harry buying her one, and I think she’d end up with a pretty large collection. I just don’t see her carrying trend bags!
This Gingham Staud Dress
Charlotte definitely splurges on an array of beautiful day dresses, and I have a feeling the Millie Dress would be hanging in her closet. Perfect for a Central Park picnic with her big, happy family.
Anything From Valentino
Charlotte wore a lot of Valentino in the original show, so I have a feeling she’ll still be a fan in the reboot. York was never one for logomania, but she’d still wear a chic scarf with the V logo in dreamy pale pink.