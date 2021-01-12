19 Fashion Pieces I Really Hope The ‘SATC’ Stars Wear In The Reboot

Scroll To See More Images

As soon as I heard the news of a confirmed Sex And The City reboot, ~I couldn’t help but wonder~ who would be in charge of styling the cast for the new series. The great Patricia Fields was responsible for the original show’s most iconic ensembles and it’s likely the reboot will create a flurry of new fashion trends as soon as it airs. That said, as someone who eats, sleeps and breathes fashion, I have a few key pieces I’m seriously hoping Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte get the chance to wear.

If you haven’t heard, HBO Max has confirmed And Just Like That…, the reboot starring and executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Kim Cattrall sadly won’t be joining the other OGs, and there’s no doubt that many fans will feel feel her absence. The only way to make up for it? Fill that hole with tons and tons of gratifying fashion moments! Friendship and fashion are what grounded the original series, so with one friend down, I can only assume they’re upping the fashion ante to compensate.

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte all have very different styles, and even in their 50s, they’ll certainly be true to them. Charlotte will remain classy and feminine, Miranda a bit cooler and more tailored and Carrie always eclectic and over-the-top. They may still be going shopping together, but it’s doubtful they’re buying from the same stores.

In the reboot, I want Carrie rocking a mini Jacquemus bag on the streets of Manhattan, Miranda the It Girl of Brooklyn with her Telfar bag and The North Face x Gucci puffer, and Charlotte begging her daughters to twin with her in matching Lele Sadoughi headbands. Can’t you see it?! It just makes sense.

Below, check out my predictions for this very fashion-forward trio—and if you love one woman’s wardrobe enough, you can shop the selects as you scroll.

Carrie Bradshaw

Whether or not Carrie is a full-time influencer, she’ll definitely be dressing like one. Think pattern mixing, so-hot-right-now designer pieces and an over-the-top eclectic flair that makes her the best-dressed woman at every party. She’ll definitely still be doing the most and creating trends for other NYC It Girls to follow.

A Jacquemus Mini Bag

Carrie always had the most popular bag of the moment, but she favorited tiny Fendi baguettes over all others. Practical? No. Chic? Definitely. She’d love the whimsy of Jacquemus’s itty-bitty Le Chiquito bags, too.

The Bottega Veneta Mesh Sandals

Carrie lived for a sexy sandal, so I can almost guarantee she’ll have these Bottegas in her overflowing shoe closet. The nude mesh! The high heel! The chain anklet! They’re just so right. Plus, only she could walk the streets of New York in these babies without falling.

This Prada Nylon Party Dress

This Prada number caught first my eye when I saw it on the (virtual) runway, and who better to dress it up for a night out than Ms. Carrie Bradshaw? She’d love the classic skirt contrasted by the modern nylon material. Plus, you know she’d be a fan of that Prada logo front and center.

The Season’s ‘It’ Coat

Carrie’s massive fur coat is one of her most iconic pieces, worn in almost every season. While I’d like to think she’d be a faux-fur-only kind of girl by now, I have a feeling she wouldn’t be able to resist brands like Stand Studio and Saks Potts. Safe to say she’d always have the trendiest outerwear of the season, like the now-sold-out Nino Coat.

This Off-White Tee & Dress

Did Off-White create this dress with Carrie in mind? It’s a patterned slip with a tee underneath baring the phrase “boyfriends are temporary.” Bradshaw would def wear this while complaining about men to her friends or at home writing up a column.

Some Heels From SJP’s Brand

There’s no way Carrie won’t be wearing at least one pair of shoes from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. I know our girl loves Manolos, but still! I see her in these chic color-blocked red and pink pumps.

Anything From Dion Lee

Carrie loved a sultry date-night look, and she’d definitely be a fan of Dion Lee pieces like this slinky midi dress. Paired with her va-va-voluminous curls and an aforementioned sexy sandal? Perfection.

Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Charlotte’s style will be mostly unchanged; classic and feminine and hella expensive. That said, she’ll likely lean into vibrant colors and fun, whimsical accents now that she’s a mother in an attempt to keep her look young and fresh. I see Lele Sadoughi headbands, Birkin bags and lots of Valentino in her future.