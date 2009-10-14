SATC The Movie to Host Cameos From Penelope Cruz, Miley Cyrus, Liza Minnelli

With the announcement of the first Sex and the City movie, we were already freaking out that the film’s perfect ending to six glorious seasons frozen in our memory would forever be tarnished. Luckily, the producers of SATC did a phenomenal job with continuing the plotline in a logical and heartwarming manner (even though we cried through the entire film). But from what we’ve seen so far of SATC 2, things are getting a bit freaky (and we don’t mean in the bedroom).

We’ve already witnessed the hideous 80s costumes–we’re praying they are actually costumes– that our favorite foursome have been sporting around NYC. Now, there’s talk about a set of cameos including Miley Cyrus, Liza Minelli, and Penelope Cruz. Could it get any more random? Rumor has it that each actress will play herself (sigh of relief), but it still makes us a bit uneasy that SATC 2 is officially turning into a circus. Where the Wild Things Are circus…maybe…Sex and The City…no.