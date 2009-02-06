SATC Back to the Big Screen

It’s official, the Sex and the City Movie sequel is on. The Rumors and collective “there’s no way they won’t” thoughts of an upcoming sequel were confirmed today by writer and director Michael King.

“I’m very excited to work with these amazing actresses again and would love to give everyone more information about the sequel…but I’m busy with my ‘Sex’ life,” said King of the project.

All four leading ladies— Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Kristen Davis— have signed their contracts. The movie, which will begin shooting this summer, is expected to release in Summer 2010.

Take not to watch out for SATC super fans taking over the city, trying to get a peek at what the story line will be. Carrie and Big happily married in New York? Miranda and Steve back on the rocks? Charlotte and Harry adding another baby to their growing family? And hopefully Samantha won’t take to long to find another hot young thing.

With news of Candice Bushnell working on a prequel “The Carrie Diaries”, it looks like there could be more summer blockbusters to be had.