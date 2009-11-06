SATC 2 Star Sarah Jessica Parker to be the Next Elle Cover Girl

If there’s one thing we love just as much as the winter holidays with family and friends (ok correction– almost as much) it’s cozying up by the fire with the holiday issues of our favorite magazines. Combine that with our religious obsession with Sex and the City‘s Sarah Jessica Parker, and we’ve got ourselves a perfect afternoon carved out.

We’re beyond excited for the December issue of Elle to hit newsstands because SJP is the mag’s newest cover girl, and we completely adore all things that have to do with the Carrie Bradshaw alter ego. Inside the issue, Parker puts rumors of discord on set to rest, and discusses her decision to use a surrogate for the birth of her twins…oh, and she talks diapers. Yes, diapers. Are you excited, or are you excited? Here’s a sneak peek:

On rumors of friction with Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall: “I don’t think anybody wants to believe that I love Kim. I adore her. I wouldn’t have done the movie without her. Didn’t and wouldn’t.”

On her decision to use a surrogate to carry her twins: “I knew there would be lots of opinions about, ‘Well, why didn’t you adopt? Why didn’t you do this? Why didn’t you do that?’ and the truth of the matter is, it wasn’t one or the other for us. We had explored, and continue to explore all options, and this one just happened first. This isn’t the period at the end of the sentence.”



On being a hands-on mom: “I love the smell of diapers; I even like when they’re wet and you smell them all warm liked a baked good. I love the smell of Balmex. Love it.”

