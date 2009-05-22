Sasquatch Music Festival starts today! Three hours outside of Seattle, the Gorge Amphitheater will showcase an amazing collection of Indie artists including The Decemberists, Sun Kil Moon, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bon iver, Animal Collective and Mos Def. For a complete line up and schedule, click here.

Don’t worry if you’re not able to make it to the West Coast, I’ll have a round up of the festival and the happenings on the Sasquatch! Main Stage, Wookie! Stage and Yeti Stage. No seriously, those are the names for the stages…