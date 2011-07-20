Sasha Pivovorova: From Good Girl at H&M to Armani Vamp

I know it’s a model’s job and all, but sometimes, especially juxtaposed side by side, it’s almost amazing how different one girl can appear. For H&M‘s Fall 2011 winter trends lookbook, Sasha Pivovorova goes brunette with a swingy curl and looks all girlish and carefree in the mass retailier’s 60s and 70s inspired looks which include lots of leather, little shift dresses, cozy cropped sweaters and demure capes in cream and brown tones with hints of pink.

In Giorgio Armani’s newly released Fall 2011 ads, Sasha is a way fierce white blond, shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. With a strong red lip, bleached out eye brows and high fashion look she almost seems like she might scare H&M Sasha. Her blue eyes look insane and I’m kind of in love with this ad overall.

Are you into good girl Sasha or bad girl Sasha? Girl’s got range.