Sasha Pivovarova Stuns On Vogue Paris Cover

Ladies, if you’ve been dealing with any self esteem issues lately, do not look above – I repeat, close your eyes and navigate that mouse over to the little “x” in the corner of the screen.Otherwise (if you think you can handle it) feast your eyes upon one of the most stunning Vogue Paris covers we’ve ever seen, featuring none other than Russian model-slash-artist-slash-actress, Sasha Pivovarova.Donned inAtelier Versace, our girl looks like a modern day Marilyn Monroe meets The Little Mermaid. Seriously, what kind of magical hotness vitamins has she been taking, and WHERE can I get some?

We’ll probably be seeing a lot more of Sasha in the near future; she’ll be making a significant cameo alongside Justin Timberlake and fellow beautyAmanda Seyfried in up-and-coming sci-fi thriller, In Time. Although watching someone as gorgeous as her on the silver screen is most likely going to result in me feeling the need to wear a paper bag over my head in public and switch to a diet consisting solelyof celery and carrot sticks, I have to say, I’m very happy for Sasha. She’s clearly building a solid career off of her many talents and hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it!

Photo courtesy of Fashion Gone Rogue