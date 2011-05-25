Sasha Pivovarova Does Early ’80s Madonna For Vogue Paris

From what we’ve seen of the June issue of Vogue Paris so far, it’s a serious ode to the 1980s. First, Isabeli Fontana recreates a classic Steven Meisel-shot Linda Evangelista editorial from a 1989 issue of Vogue Italia, and now, Sasha Pivovarova is giving us her best early ’80s Madonna for a spread called “Downtown” by Inez & Vinoodh. Looking back on old pics of Madge from 1982 and 1983, it’s actually uncanny how much she and Sasha look alike. In tomboyish looks by Dries Van Noten, Marc Jacobs and Comme des Garconswith plenty of polka dots and headscarves thrown in for good measurethe two are almost indistinguishable… and we love it. Click through to take a look for yourself!