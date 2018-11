Free People is moving beyond the pretty new, unrecognizable faces into cult model status with their April 2011 catalog video, shot by Guy Aroch featuring Sasha Pivovarova. Sasha chills out with wild animals wearing the brand’s signature bohemian looks from white dresses to laidback chic pirate gear and subtly ruffled maxis.

She looks almost cuter than that baby tiger, and that’s seriously saying something.