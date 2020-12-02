A TikTok of Sasha Obama Dancing Was Mysteriously Deleted After It Went Viral

Fun while it lasted! Sasha Obama’s dancing TikTok video was deleted shortly after the clip went viral across social media platforms on Wednesday, December 2.

In the 15-second TikTok video, the 19-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama was busting out her moves to Popp Hunna’s 2020 track, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette).” Sasha, along with a few friends, could be seen dancing and singing along to the song’s lyrics. Users on social media were absolutely living for this rare sighting of Sasha, although some criticized the fact that the former first daughter was unmasked and indoors for the TikTok video. However, it is unclear if the video was somehow recorded pre-pandemic or if Sasha’s pals are part of her “pod” (the youngest member of the Obama family is currently an undergraduate student at the University of Michigan, which offered in-person classes throughout the Fall 2020 semester).

One thing’s for certain: This isn’t the first time Sasha’s gone viral on TikTok, and hopefully, it won’t be the last. In October, Sasha made headlines for a similar TikTok sighting. The college sophomore was spotted lip-syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring City Girls on the app along with a friend.

As for what former President Barack Obama thinks of all this, chances are, he’s not surprised by his “badass” daughter. In a November 2020 interview with InStyle, Barack praised Sasha, her sister Malia, and his wife Michelle. “They all have multiple badass qualities,” he said, before going on to describe his youngest daughter. “Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated—and never has been—by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials. If she thinks something’s wrong or right, she will say so.”

Apparently, Sasha is such a boss that her dad is low-key “scared” of her. When asked by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel if there was any truth to what Michelle Obama once told him about the 44th president being “scared” of his youngest, he replied with a resounding yes. “And the reason is because Sasha is a mini-Michelle,” Barack joked. “And I am afraid of Michelle. And Sasha, having seen that, basically has the same look and the same attitude.”