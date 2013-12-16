Like Mother, Like Daughter: Sasha Obama’s Tracy Reese Coat Sold Out

Her dashing good looks aren’t the only thing 12-year-old First Daughter Sasha Obama inherited from her mom Michelle: at the National Tree Lighting last week, she wore a chic Plenty by Tracy Reese coat, which promptly flew off the shelves in local D.C. boutiques; according to our friends over at Racked, one Maryland store called Ginger practically sold out in the style in the week since she wore it, with only two coats remaining.

The coat Sasha wore is a black wool A-line cut with a Native American-inspired print lining the front zipper in shades like red, turquoise, and white. The sharp-looking outerwear suits Sasha perfectly; she styled it with a pair of gray jeans, a white scarf, and a set of red Converse sneakers. And while her mother would probably never be caught in a pair of high-tops—not after the great short debacle of 2009, anyway—we can’t help but notice the similarities the two have when it comes to influential style.

We did, however, manage to find the coat still available online. You can get it at ModCloth for $265, 30% off its regular price of $378. Happy Sasha-inspired shopping!