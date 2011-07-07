Sasha Fierce for Dereon

It’s no secret Beyoncé likes to keep herself busy. Between world touring, acting, designing and wearing a lot of Balmain it’s amazing she finds time to devote to husband Jay Z. And now Beyoncé is busying herself with taking alter ego Sasha Fierce from the stage to stores.

According to WWD House of Deréon designers Beyoncé and Tina Knowles will be adding the new junior label Sasha Fierce for Deréon to their fashion empire just in time for back to school shopping. The looks are inspired by Beyoncé’s stage presence and range from sportswear to accessories that are, according to Tina, “edgier and trendier and reflects Sasha Fierce’s daring and outgoing attitude.”?

Taking inspiration from her world tour looks, the collection highlights the accessories while the clothes are kept fairly simple. Lots of chains, studded shoes and big sunglasses make up the accessories portion of the collection and bodysuits, faux leather and one shoulder necklines serve as backdrop for the statement accessories.

What do you think, will you buy Sasha Fierce for Deréon this fall?

Sasha Fierce for Deréon will join junior label Deréon at Macy’s and Dillard’s across the country this fall and is priced from $25 to $75.