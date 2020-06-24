Sasha Exeter Needed to ‘Protect’ Her Daughter After That Jessica Mulroney Scandal

It’s simple: Don’t be a Karen, and don’t make Black mothers fear for their children. That’s just *one* lesson to learn from Sasha Exeter’s response to Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle’s friend’s drama. The lifestyle blogger finally broke her Instagram silence after exposing Mulroney’s “textbook white privilege” in early June 2020—and her latest post gives us a glimpse of what’s been on her mind since.

Exeter took to Instagram on June 23 to share a sweet photo of her daughter and niece, while reflecting on a world that is “not kind sometimes.” The social media influencer pointed out “So much love in this photo. So much innocence. Purity,” before expressing her desire to shield them—you know, from situations like that Mulroney mess.

“As a mother (and aunt), I want so badly to protect them and their innocence. To shield them from a world that can be…well, you know…not kind sometimes,” the content creator wrote in her caption. “I want to raise a daughter who knows herself because she knows where she came from. I want her to be comfortable in her own skin because she understands and knows black is beautiful. But most importantly, I want her to forever have these innocent eyes and bright smile as she navigates the world.”

These worries make complete sense for Exeter, especially following the troubling situation she faced with CTV host, Mulroney. The 40-year-old I Do, Redo star reportedly threatened the blogger over a Black Lives Matter call to action, which Exeter issued in light of recent conversations about police brutality and racism. Exeter called upon her white allies with large audiences to use their platforms to support Black Lives Matter, while addressing that silence is complicity. Apparently, Mulroney felt called out.

And while getting called out is kind of the point, Mulroney was never even mentioned by name. Still, she was seemingly offended by Exeter’s request and ended up launching personal threats at the blogger. Things got messier when Exeter publicized Mulroney’s private comments. After Meghan Markle’s ex-BFF apologized publically, she went on to hit Exeter’s DMs with yet *another* threat—this time, she suggested she was going to sue her.

Let’s just say that Exeter handled that the same way she did the first time, by exposing Mulroney for who she really is. Since then, the Toronto socialite has been pulled from multiple television roles (including her I Do, Redo series), has issued yet another apology, ruined her friendship with Meghan, and caused her husband to step down from CTV’s Etalk show.

Sasha, on the other hand, is spending time reconnecting with her girls. And that’s the only energy she needs from here on out!