Object Of Desire

The Sartorialist, by Scott Schuman, $16.50, available for pre-sale at amazon.com.

Reason #1

The Sartorialist blog, capturing only the creme de la crop in street style, has been a huge success. The book version has been in the process of completion since January 2009. Now, six months later, fans who have waited with baited breath are ready to see a print version of their favorite blog.

Reason #2

If you can’t get to a computer every morning to check out the latest in (we hate to toot our own horn) StyleCaster’s Street Style column, that’s no longer a problem. Now you can steal outfit inspiration from Scott Schuman’s collection of print photographs.

Reason #3

While we have continued to see (and appreciate, of course) a rapid growth in the online-fashion industry, it’s somewhat refreshing to see so much commotion built around something as old-school as a book.