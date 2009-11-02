The Sartorialist Photographer Scott Schuman Shoots Garance Dore for Burberry Project

Garance Dore, is a French illustrator who began her blog in 2006. After much success in France, she translated her blog into an English version, that has gained wide acceptance in the fashion community.

Above, Garance Dore was snapped for Scott Schuman‘s Burberry Project. Dore explains, “Scott will tell you about it more himself, but he shot a hundred trench coats for Burberry. The end product is awesome, you’ll see it soon…”. We are looking forward to seeing more snap shots of the classic Burberry trench on our favorite fashion icons.

Dore’s comical blog talks about how she’s wearing a Yankees cap, “even though I have no idea what a bat is for.” She ends her post with a series of PS’s, talking about what Scott thinks of her hat, how she sadly did not get to keep the trench, and her final, “PPPS: Yiiippppppiiiii! The Yankees are winning! I really have no idea what that means, but everybody seems happy, so it’s good, right?”

Even though she has no clue about baseball or the Yankees doesn’t she look seriously cute in her cap?