Sartorialist is Anti Fashion Blogger, Royal Wedding Photo!

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

The Sartorialist, Scott Schuman said, “Im not really a fan of personal style blog s you know, the ones [on which] these girls just shoot their outfits and all this stuff. I havent seen one that I really like or that draws my attention every day. The good and bad of that is that most these girls only have a limited wardrobe; they dont have many clothes to shoot and I dont think most of them have come up with looks that are that interesting, that draw me.” Well, OK. (Style.com)

The official royal portrait looks good! You can’t see Pippa’s ass, but there’s enough pictures of it for now. (Getty Images)

These are the boots Tom Brady is going to wear as part of his Uggs deal. (NY Mag via Twitter)

Erin Wasson looks sophisticated on the cover of Vogue Australia. (FGR)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @fromthefrontrow Tickets once cost $50 (in 1948) and now tables run a whopping 250k! A look inside the annual Costume Institute Gala http://bit.ly/k9Xj0X I totally could have gone in 1948.

RT @Modelinia Angela Lindvall confirmed that she is attending the #MetBall via her Twitter! @angela_lindvall Add her to the list!

RT @BarneysNY The countdown to @TheRealDaphne @BarneysNY Met Ball reveal begins! DG will make history in the BNY windows! http://thewindow.barneys.com/ Oh, snap, we’ll be there.

RT @ALTUZARRASTUDIO Getting ready for Met Ball!! Thesis: The Met Ball is MAJOR.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT

Check out this h.o.t.t. hot video from Resin denim, called “Dirty Sexy Denim.” Is there any other kind?

RESIN: Dirty Sexy Denim NYC from Nothing Something on Vimeo.