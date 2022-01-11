Sarah’s ‘Bachelor’ Ending Was Spoiled in the Trailer—Here’s What Happens to Her on Clayton’s Season

If you can’t wait to see how Clayton’s season ends, you need to read the spoilers about Sarah from The Bachelor 2022 to know the dramatic moment that happens between her and Clayton.

Sarah was one of 30 contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in eighth place. Clayton was announced as the season 26 Bachelor in November 2021, however, photos of him filming The Bachelor leaked in September 2021, a month before Michelle’s Bachelorette season even premiered.

According to Reality Steve, several contestants from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston were on the short list to be the next Bachelor, such as Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer, but ABC chose Clayton for his story. “Clayton stood out right off the bat,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Producers ended up going with him because they believed he was the best fit for the role. They wanted to switch things up and go with someone new and someone who hasn’t been in the spotlight yet.”

In an interview with Good Morning America in November 2021, Clayton confirmed that he found love on The Bachelor season 26. “I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought,” he said. “I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well.” Clayton also told Good Morning America that came into The Bachelor with a “checklist of sorts” but but the women surprised him when “they brought all of that and so much more.”

So what happens to Sarah on The Bachelor 2022? Read on for the dramatic moment between Sarah and Clayton that was teased in The Bachelor trailer. (For more Bachelor 2022 spoilers, click here.)

Who is Sarah from The Bachelor 2022?

Who is Sarah Hamrick from The Bachelor 2022? Sarah is 23 years old. She’s from Spartanburg, South Carolina, but lives in New York City, New York. Her Instagram handle is @sarahahamrick. When she was announced as part of The Bachelor season 26 cast, Sarah posted her headshot from the show with the caption: “Well….. 🌹” On premiere day, she posted a photo of her and Clayton from her limo entrance on Night One with the caption: “meet me at the mansion? okay cool see you next week!”

In her Bachelor bio, Sarah told viewers to not underestimate her because of her age. “Sarah may be young, but she’s gone through more in life than the average girl her age and she doesn’t let it slow her down,” her bio reads. “When she’s not killing it on Wall Street, she loves spending time with her family, taking trips to the spa, and growing the nonprofit she started which aims to support adopted children. Sarah says that she is a hopeless romantic and is ready to find the one. Her perfect man is respectful, easy-going and spontaneous by nature. He’ll also love co-hosting dinner parties with her, giving her hugs that she can get lost in, and will share in her love of Valentine’s Day. Sarah says that when she falls, she falls hard and fast; so Clayton, get ready to catch!”

For her fun facts, Sarah listed the following:

• Nothing makes Sarah happier than cute tiny dogs.

• Sarah gets frustrated by slow walkers.

• Sarah thinks that Wonder Woman is a badass.

What is Sarah’s job?

What is Sarah’s job? Sarah lists her job on The Bachelor as a “Wealth Management Advisor.” Her most recent job was as a Financial Advisor in the Development Program of Bank of America Merrill Lynch from January 2020 to August 2021, according to her Linkedin. She started at the company in March 2020 as aFinancial Analyst in the Payment Protection Program before she was promoted to a Fraud Analyst in the same department in January 2021.

Before her time at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Sarah worked as an Assistant at Tapestry, a luxury fashion company that owns brands like Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, from October 2019 to January 2020. She also worked as an Assistant at the Dean’s Office of Clemson University’s College of Business in Clemson, South Carolina, from January 2018 to May 2019. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Clemson University in 2019 with a bachelor’s of science degree in business marketing with a minor in communication.

What happens to Sarah on The Bachelor 2022?

What happens to Sarah on The Bachelor 2022? Sarah was eliminated in week seven of The Bachelor season 26. In week two, Sarah went on an obstacle course-themed group date and won the Group Date rose from after she came in first in the obstacle course. She had her first and only One-on-One date with Clayton in week six in Hvar, Croatia, where she received a rose.

Sarah was eliminated the seventh rose ceremony after Clayton reveals to her and Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, that he had sex with both of them. The moment is seen in The Bachelor season 26 trailer, where Clayton tells both women that he was “intimate” with them. According to Reality Steve, Clayton told Sarah and Rachel this during the seventh Rose Ceremony in Vienna, Austria, where he eliminated Sarah and gave a rose to Rachel.

SPOILER: Who is The Bachelor 2022 winner?

Who is The Bachelor 2022 winner? The winner for The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Reality Steve reports that the final three are Susie Evans, a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia; Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida; and Gabby Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado. A Reddit post by @workingbach13 in December 2021 theorized that the winner was either Susie or Rachel because they both followed Cary Fetman on Instagram. Cary is the Bachelor franchise’s stylist and costume designer who often styles the lead and the last two contestants for the Final Rose Ceremony.

The post speculated that Susie could’ve won Clayton’s Bachelor season because she was the first of the final three Bachelor contestants to return to social media, which has been consistent with past Bachelor and Bachelorette winners. Susie’s family and friends also follow Clayton on Instagram. A fan account has also posted an alleged screenshot of Susie commenting heart eye emojis on one of Clayton’s recent Instagram photos, which he liked. Susie also received the Pretty Woman date—a.k.a. a date where the lead and the contestant go on a shopping spree—in Vienna, Austria, in week seven, which has been indicative of other Bachelor and Bachelorette winners who have had similar dates, such as Rachel Kirkconnell from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James; Hannah Ann Sluss from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber; Becca Kufrin from The Bachelor season 22 with Arie Luyendyk Jr.; and Bryan Abasolo from The Bachelorette season 13 with Rachel Lindsay. Reality Steve also hinted in a tweet in November 2021 that there’s evidence that Susie won Clayton’s Bachelor season. “Do I post pics of Susie from Clayton’s season out last night so the subsequent dissection of the pics, freak out, and speculation from the fans can commence?” he tweeted.

The post, however, also speculated that Rachel could’ve won Clayton’s Bachelor season because she returned to social media at the exact time Clayton did. Rachel’s mom also followed Clayton on Instagram but unfollowed him when filming ended. Rachel Clayton also both liked the same Instagram photo of The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer 20 minutes after it was posted, even though Rachel doesn’t follow Jesse on Instagram. Rachel was also the only contestant from Clayton’s final three that liked season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young’s first photo with her winner, Nayte Olukoya, which Clayton also liked.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether Clayton and his Bachelor winner are engaged, but if he did propose, it’s almost certain that the ring was designed by Neil Lane, a celebrity jeweler, who has created engagement rings for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2008. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, former host Chris Harrison revealed that Bachelor Nation couples have to stay together for a certain amount of time, otherwise they have to return the free engagement ring to Neil Lane. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway,” he said. “But after months… it goes back.”

Lane told StyleCaster in 2016 that he doesn’t know where the rings go, but that he designs them with the hope that the couple to stays together. “I make rings hoping that people stay together forever, but after they get the ring, I don’t have a say in it, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” he said. “Where the ring goes, I have to say, I don’t really know. I just say it goes to ring heaven.”

Who is The Bachelor 2022, Clayton Echard?

In case you didn’t know: Clayton Echard is The Bachelor 2022. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young. He was eliminated in week six in eighth place. He was sent home after a One-on-One date with Michelle, who told him that there’s “something missing” between them. “I just want to find love so badly,” he said in a confessional interview after his elimination. “And have a family. And start that chapter of my life. I want it more than anything else. I’ll do whatever it takes to get there. Whatever it takes.” After his elimination, Clayton received a letter from Michelle’s student, who cheers him on. “This just shows me I want kids one day,” Clayton said as he read the letter. The episode also shows a producer asking the student what should be next for Clayton, to which the student says, “He’ll be the next Bachelor.”

So who is The Bachelor 2022, Clayton Echard? According to his Linkedin, Clayton graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in health professions and related clinical sciences. He’s also set to earn a Master of Business Administration in health and healthcare from Southeast Missouri State University in 2023. Clayton has worked a sales representative at Stryker, a medical devices company, since January 2018. He was hired in 2016 as a sales associate.

While at the University of Missouri, Clayton was a division 1 collegiate athlete for the university’s football team, the Missouri Tigers. After graduation, he was a professional NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks from August to September 2016. “After outperforming 4 other tight ends on a tryout basis with the Seattle Seahawks, I signed on as a free agent. While there, I practiced daily with the team and played in 4 preseason games. I made it past the first round of cuts, however, I was not able to make the final roster. Nonetheless, it was a unique experience that I was blessed to be a part of,” Clayton’s Linkedin reads. According to his Instagram, @claytonechard, Clayton is also a former freestyle rapper and refers to himself as a “washed-up athlete.” He confirmed that his current industry is still orthopaedic sales.

In his bio for Michelle’s Bachelorette season, Clayton described his “perfect woman” as someone who is “funny, independent, intelligent and athletic enough to join him at the gym for a workout.” “Clayton is a Missouri thoroughbred who has it all – good looks, a great job and a wonderful family,” his bio read. “The only thing missing is the perfect woman with whom to share his life. His dream woman is funny, independent, intelligent and athletic enough to join him at the gym for a workout. He wants to find something truly special and is willing to put in the hard work to find love that will last forever. Clayton is so excited to meet Michelle and loves that she has a passion for her career. His mom is a teacher just like Michelle, and he finds it impressive that she’s made this journey work without having to take time away from her students. Clayton truly believes that Michelle could be the perfect match for him. Will they hit it off?”

For his fun facts, Clayton listed the following:

– Clayton had a mohawk in college.

– Clayton’s rapping alter ego is named Clay-Doh.

– Clayton would love to own multiple gyms

