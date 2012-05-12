Sarah Silverman Goes Zip Lining, Brad Goreski & More: Best Tweets Of The Week

What seemed to be a bright and sunny weekend turned into pretty morbid rest of the week. With the deaths of Vidal Sassoon and Maurice Sendak, it seemed like our hair and childhoods were officially ruined. The rain and humidity us New Yorkers suffered through didn’t much help either.

Not to worry, because the sun is shining and the flowers are blooming. A summer-like Mother’s Day weekend is here. You may want to get your mama the Louis Vuitton sunglasses you are about to witness Brad Goreski wearing. But if you can’t afford those, at least spoil her with flowers and a nice dinner!

For all of you moms out there, have a wonderful Mother’s Day! As for the rest of you, make sure you go ahead and look through our gallery of the best tweets of the week.