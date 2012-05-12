StyleCaster
Share

Sarah Silverman Goes Zip Lining, Brad Goreski & More: Best Tweets Of The Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sarah Silverman Goes Zip Lining, Brad Goreski & More: Best Tweets Of The Week

Jamie Rose
by
Sarah Silverman Goes Zip Lining, Brad Goreski & More: Best Tweets Of The Week
14 Start slideshow

What seemed to be a bright and sunny weekend turned into pretty morbid rest of the week. With the deaths of Vidal Sassoon and Maurice Sendak, it seemed like our hair and childhoods were officially ruined. The rain and humidity us New Yorkers suffered through didn’t much help either.

Not to worry, because the sun is shining and the flowers are blooming. A summer-like Mother’s Day weekend is here. You may want to get your mama the Louis Vuitton sunglasses you are about to witness Brad Goreski wearing. But if you can’t afford those, at least spoil her with flowers and a nice dinner!

For all of you moms out there, have a wonderful Mother’s Day! As for the rest of you, make sure you go ahead and look through our gallery of the best tweets of the week.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MAY 02: Comedian Sarah Silverman performs at the 'A Night Of Comedy For Project A.L.S.' held at the Jon Lovitz Comedy Club on May 2, 2012 in Universal City, California.

Photo: Mark Davis/WireImage

Suck it up, Sarah! 

TMI, Andy!

This is just the absolute epitome of my weeknights. Nothing beats a good episode with Stabler and Benson. 

Louis Vuitton meets Willy Wonka. 

We feel your pain, Derek. 

Well that's an awkward moment...

This woman is a genius. Why did I never spot this before?

Now that is just pitiful. 

Oh, Khloe. Just some typical Kardashian sister Twitter bashing. 

Can I join?!

Amen, sister!

Even when they're off-camera, the cast of Jersey Shore still has to GTL. Disgusting. 

I'm wondering the same thing. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Product Testing: Top 5 Eyeliners To Make Your Eyes Pop

Product Testing: Top 5 Eyeliners To Make Your Eyes Pop

Promoted Stories

share