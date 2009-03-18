Sarah Silverman, Oh Boy

Scott Sternberg has a new leading lady. So long Kirsten Dunst, welcome funnywoman Sarah Silverman. SS and SS have teamed up for Boy. by Band of Outsiders‘ Spring 09 lookbook, shot at Canter’s Delicatessen in Los Angeles.

When asked how he chose the foul-mouthed comedian, Sternberg responded, “It’s less about the content and delivery and more about her singularity and honesty. Plus she’s totally hot. And hilarious. And completely different from Kirsten Dunst, who worked on the show with us modeling similar looks. We thought it would be a good way to show how versatile the Boy pieces are.”

She definitely looks hot, and we think Matt Damon would agree.