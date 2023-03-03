Are Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos Still Together From ‘Sex/Life’? Their Relationship Is Even More Juicy Than Billie & Brad

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been following their relationship since season 1, you may be wondering: Are Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos still together from Sex/Life? Their relationship is even more romantic than Billie and Brad.

Shahi and Demos play love interests Billie Connelly and Brad Simon in Netflix’s Sex/Life. The series—which is based on BB Easton’s book 44 Chapters about 4 Men—follows Billie, a mother of two and housewife from an affluent suburban neighborhood in Connecticut who has an affair with her first love and ex-boyfriend, Brad, behind the back of her straight-laced husband, Cooper.

In a video on Sex/Life‘s Instagram in July 2021, Shahi revealed her first impression of Demos. “I remember meeting Adam in the trailer on the first day and, you know, he’s tall and charismatic and good-looking. And I remember being like, ‘Oh …OK,’” she said. “We did our first scene together and I heard how he said the words and I was like, ‘Oh, now I get why you’re Brad’ — like, he just owns that mysteriousness,” she added. “He owns the darkness but he’s also light at the same time, and I think it’s hard for an actor to be able to hold those two things simultaneously. And Adam does it effortlessly — he is effortlessly cool.”

Shahi and Demos also joked to E! News in February 2023 about how their family are prohibited from watching Sex/Life because of the series explicit sex scenes. “Watch with your eyes closed,” Sarah said, to which Adam added, “And not even.” He continued, “As soon as I got the job, I said, ‘It’s a show called Sex/Life, you’re never allowed to watch it, mother. They can see what they’re in for in the trailer. They’re proud nonetheless, even if they’re not allowed to watch it.”

But back to Shahi and Demos. So…are Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos still together from Sex/Life? Read on for what we know about if Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are still together from Sex/Life and what their relationship is like now.

Are Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos dating from Sex/Life?

Are Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos dating from Sex/Life? The answer is yes. Shahi and Demos met on the set of Sex/Life, in which they play love interests Billie Connelly and Brad Simon, in August 2020. “I said, ‘Well, that’s a tall drink of water.’ When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him,” Shahi told People in September 2021. “We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more.” She continued, “And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege. You’re only as good as your scene partner. He’s amazing in the show.”

Shahi and demos confirmed they were dating on December 31, 2020 (six months before the premiere of Sex/Life season 1), when Demos posted an Instagram photo of them together on New Year’s Eve. “Rats NYE,” he captioned the Instagram. Shahi also confirmed she was dating Demos on January 9, 2021, when she posted an Instagram photo of her receiving balloons for her birthday and called Demos her “love” in the caption. “Time to celebrate. Thank you to my love @adam_demos for making it so very special,” she wrote. Demos also posted his own Instagram photo for Shahi’s birthday, in which he called her “baby.” “Happy bday my baby I f*#kin love you You’re everything,” he captioned the post.

Shahi also confirmed she was dating Demos in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, in which she referred to Demos as “one of the best humans I’ve ever met.” She continued, “It was great casting, I’ll put it that way. Without sharing too many details because there is a part of my relationship that I protect and that’s for me and him only, I’m very grateful that I met him.” Shahi and Demos made their red carpet debut at the People’s Choice Awards in December 2021, in which they were seen hugging and holding hands on the red carpet.

Shahi and Demos sparked engagement rumors in April 2022 when Shahi was photographed with what looked like an engagement ring on her ring finger, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Demos was also photographed with what looked like a wedding ring on his ring finger in August 2022, according to photos obtained by Extra TV. Neither Shahi or Demos has confirmed the engagement.

Are Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos still together from Sex/Life?

Are Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos still together from Sex/Life? The answer is yes. Shahi and Demos confirmed they were still together at the Sex/Life season 2 premiere in Los Angeles in February 2023.

Shahi and Demos also confirmed they were still together in an interview with E! News at the time, where Shahi called working with Demos on Sex/Life “one of my favorite things.” “With him, it’s just that easy,” she said.”I just have to look at him and 99 percent of my work is done for me.” She continued, “I’m falling in love with the person in real life, but I’m falling for the person on camera. It just created that extra bit that seeped through the lens. Maybe that’s what people loved so much.”

Demos added, “Outside of how I feel about her personally, she’s such an incredible talent that I’m watching and I’m learning. To be able to work with someone of her caliber, I feel very lucky, fortunate. But then also, I love her so much. There’s a lot of layers to it.”

Demos also told People in March 2023 about why he fell in love with Shahi. “Her heart. That’s first and foremost,” he said when asked his three favorite things about Shahi. “Her kindness.” He continued, “It’s everything. Can the third thing be everything? I’m her biggest fan for sure, so that would be the third one — everything. I think she’s exceptional in all aspects of life.” He added, “She’s a goddess. It’s ridiculous. But, she could look the way she did but if she didn’t have what’s going on in the soul … but luckily, it all works together. Yeah, I’m a lucky man for sure.”

In another interview with People, Demos also called Shahi “my favorite person in the world.” He continued, “I love her so much, so the more I can hang with her in general, the better my life is.” He also described working with Shahi on Sex/Life as “really inspiring” and added that she brings “a great energy to have on set.” “This is a crazy industry and career path that we both chose,” he said. “Very lucky that we get to work in it, but sometimes you’re apart for a little bit longer than what you’d rather. And so to be able to work, be employed on a really cool show, at the same time working together, it’s a dream come true.”

As for what they do together, Demos told People that he and Shahi like to keep their low-key with hikes with their dogs “We went on a cute little hike with the dogs yesterday,” he said. “Is that romantic? Anytime you can steal a moment and just connect, it doesn’t really matter the setting. It’s just about, you know, keeping your check and seeing how each other’s going.”

Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Sex/Life, read BB Easton’s memoir, Sex/Life: 44 Chapters About 4 Men. The book—which is described as a “laugh-out-loud funny and brutally honest look at female sexuality”—takes readers through psychologist BB Easton’s four most pivotal relationships: a sadistic tattoo artist; a pop rock parolee; a heavy metal bass player; and her husband, Ken, a straight-laced accountant. Missing the reckless, passionate sex life she had before her marriage to Ken, Easton keeps a secret journal, where she writes about her past escapades with her ex-boyfriends. But when Ken finds the journal and starts to act out the words on the pages, “BB learns that the man she was trying so hard to change was perfect for her all along.”

