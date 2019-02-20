Sarah Paulson Wore the Trippiest Outfit, and We Can’t Stop Staring at It

Sarah Paulson seems to show up everywhere, and frankly, I’m very thankful for that. The actress is always wearing something that needs to be talked about, and her most recent ensemble is no exception. I don’t know if these looks come to Paulson in her dreams, or if she just really likes to think outside the box, but Sarah Paulson wore a vintage Chanel two-piece that totally looks like an optical illusion. (And I’m definitely very into it.)

Paulson arrived at the 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday night dressed to the nines—per usual. The actress donned a 1980s Chanel skirt and jacket set that gives me both Keith Haring and futuristic space babe vibes. The lurex and chenille cord skirt and jacket combo was the perfect ensemble for an event honoring costume designers, since the ensemble itself seemed a bit costume-inspired. I mean, the pattern on both the skirt and jacket is something I could stare at forever—continuously entranced by all the squiggles. This metallic gown may be one of Paulson’s trippiest ensembles yet.

Hair slicked back in a half-up-half-down top knot, showing off her diamond earrings, Paulson’s simple beauty look enhanced the eccentricity of her outfit. I mean, why would you want to distract from an ensemble so intriguingly unique? Only Sarah Paulson could wear Chanel from the 1980s and look like she just stepped out of a 2019 couture show.

While the CDG Awards aren’t typically a place you see big-name celebrities, Paulson was joined by American Horror Story co-stars Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd, along with an appearance by 2019 Oscar-nominated Glenn Close. Paulson was at the awards to help present the Distinguished Collaborator Award to her long-time director Ryan Murphy. Of course, I think we all can agree that Sarah Paulson’s vintage ensemble was probably the real winner of the evening.