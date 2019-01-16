Sarah Paulson Wore a Puffy-Sleeve Red Dress, and Now I Want One, Too

Red carpets and movie premieres have always been the place for celebrities to show off their unique senses of style, and 2019 is no different. We’ve seen a ton of chic and avante-garde looks this season already, and Sarah Paulson is quickly approaching the top of the red carpet fashion totem-pole. On Tuesday, Paulson stepped out in a red dress with puffy sleeves right out of our Shakespearean dreams.

Paulson, who recently stunned us all in a flaming Prada dress at the UK premiere of new movie Glass, brought her A-game to the Los Angeles debut of the film. Wearing a red ruched, puffy-sleeved Calvin Klein dress, Paulson stood out amongs her Glass co-stars. She kept the accessories relatively simple, with open-toed, mismatched, rhinestoned heels (also from Calvin Klein), a red clutch and sparkly earrings. Even Paulson’s hair was simple and sleek—allowing the actress’ balloon-sleeved dress to work its magic. It definitely cast a spell on us, because we can’t stop staring at it—with major heart eyes, obv.

Not only is the ruching on the dress to die for (like, we’d actually probably die for this dress), but the puffy balloon sleeves are totally 16th century-meet- 2019. Take a Shakespearean premiere at The Globe, but set it in modern day, and the actress would fit right in. Sarah Paulson is the Juliet to our Romeo. (Or maybe the Juliet to our Juliet? Don’t think about this one too much.)

Seriously, can we just talk about how hot this entire ensemble is? The red Tvyek dress is from Calvin Klein’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection, which has yet to hit boutiques. Paulson is just giving us a taste of what we can eventually purchase for ourselves (pending your credit card limit, that is). The actress has really been hitting us with some majorly epic looks, and we can’t wait to see what she wears to the next red carpet. We want to be Sarah Paulson when we grow up, please.