Sarah Paulson Looks Like a Chic Little Bo-Peep In This Outfit, and I’m Kinda Into It

One of the very best things about celebrity events, red carpets and street style is that there’s never a dull moment. Even if one person is wearing something ridiculously boring, there’s bound to be someone else sporting a jaw-dropping ensemble. Sarah Paulson is one of those celebs who never disappoints whenever she steps in front of the cameras, and the actress’ latest look is no exception. Sarah Paulson’s outfit for the FX Press Tour was basically an elevated and chic version of Little Bo-Peep, and I’m kind of into it.

While she wasn’t carrying around a cane to hoard sheep or wearing ribbons (all classic features of Little Bo-Peep’s ensemble), Sarah Paulson simply evoked a Little Bo-Beep vibe. Wearing a blue and white striped top with beaded puffy sleeves and a slightly pleated white skirt, the actress took what’s cute about the storybook character, and turned it into a stunning outfit. Plus, the skirt has pockets, which is all anyone ever really needs in an ensemble.

To further enhance my comparison, you’ll find a drawing of Little Bo-Peep below. Notice the similar puffy sleeves, the light blue hues of the outfit and flow-y skirt. Sarah Paulson has turned this look into something we can all agree is much chicer, but still has a little whimsical flare.

Unlike Little Bo-Peep, though, Sarah Paulson chose to accessorize with peep-toe heels (showing off one of her tattoos!) and gorgeous pink heart-shaped earrings. Valentine’s Day might be a month away, but the actress is already feeling the love (from these adorable earrings and me). Finishing the look with a fun coral lip, Sarah Paulson has once again scored a win with this ensemble.

While we didn’t get to see Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story: 1984 on FX, the actress will be returning in 2020 for the new season of American Horror Story. She will also grace our screens on the FX show Impeachment: American Crime Story in 2020. Until then, I’ll just have to settle for watching American Horror Story re-runs and coveting Sarah Paulson’s street style. (Could be worse!)