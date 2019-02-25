Sarah Paulson Is Pretty in Hot Pink at the 2019 Oscars

If we’ve learned anything from the past several months, it’s that Sarah Paulson is a style goddess. She’s already blessed us with so many iconic ensembles this year, and Sarah Paulson’s 2019 Oscars look is no exception. In 2019, we’ve seen the actress don a (literally) flaming Prada gown, a red puffy-sleeved Calvin Klein dress and now, on the Oscar’s red carpet, this—a jaw-dropping hot pink gown. I don’t think there’s an adjective worthy of describing Paulson’s ensemble, but incredible will have to do.

Sarah Paulson stepped onto the Academy Awards red carpet in a Brandon Maxwell puffy hot pink dress so stunning, we’re having to shield our eyes. Seriously, the Barbie pink gown makes us believe in miracles, and the diamond details on the neck of the gown only add to its perfection. The dress also features a cut-out in the middle of the gown, letting Paulson show a little stomach on the red carpet. We’re in serious awe of this look (and the pink puffy dress has quickly become the biggest trend on the red carpet). Sarah Paulson kills it once again.

The actress clearly added her own sartorial twist—in true Sarah Paulson fashion—to the classic Cinderella dress. But, she kept her makeup and hair quite simple. Paulson kept her hair pulled straight back with simple makeup and a pretty pink lip. She finished off the perfect outfit with diamond earring studs. We’re not crying; you’re crying.

Although Sarah Paulson had a big year in both film and television (Please go watch her in Ocean’s 8, Bird Box and American Horror Story: Apocalypse), she didn’t rake in any Oscar nominations. Of course, though, the Academy Awards had to include her—they’d be crazy not to—so the actress is one of this year’s many highly talented all-star presenters. But if we get our way in 2020, Sarah Paulson will be up on the stage receiving an award, not just announcing the winner.