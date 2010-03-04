Sarah Palin to Write New Book on American Values

Sarah Palin knows a thing or two about American values, and she wants to share them with you. The former Vice Presidential candidate is planning a new book that will be a collection of her favorite writings on what it means to be a member of the good ol’ U.S. of A.

Sarah Palin‘s new book does not have a name yet, but according to a statement from publisher HarperCollins, it will be a “celebration of American virtues and strengths.”

“She will also draw from her personal experience to amplify these timely (and timeless) themes,” continued the statement.

Of those experiences, Palin might include her governorship of the state of Alaska, her failed run at the vice presidency, perhaps her son Trig’s developmental disability, and maybe even her ex son-in-law Levi Johnston‘sgod-given American right to talk smack about her family and pose naked for Playgirl.

Either way, the book is sure to be a hit. Her last foray into the world of fiction, Going Rogue, sold more than 2.2 million copies for HarperCollins.

And if that doesn’t work out, she can always try a career in standup comedy. Here she is testing some jokes on Jay Leno.

Contributed by Jeffrey for LimeLife.

