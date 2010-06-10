StyleCaster
Sarah Palin Breast Implants: Get The Bodacious Look Without Going Under The Knife

It’s all over the news: Sarah Palin’s knockers are courtesy of those increasingly ubiquitous breast implants. But while we can’t confirm the “he said, she said” rumor, we can help a girl out with some impressive cleavage. A supportive bra with some strategic padding should do the trick. Here are 10 bras that will help lift you up Palin-style.

Calvin Klein's Perfectly Fit Tailored Racerback Bra is truly just that. The narrow straps and plunging front make it the perfect bra for v-neck tees and racerback tanks.  $58, by Calvin Klein. 

Speaking of cleavage, Maidenform's Like Magic Extreme Pushup Bra will provide ultimate results. The adjustable straps make it versatile, but we recommend  getting it in nude to keep it classy. Leopard peeking out from under a basic tee doesn't exactly scream sophistication. $27.20, by Maidenform

The Favorite Lacy T-Shirt Bra from Gap Body is made specifically to help you look smooth and lifted under thin T-Shirts like the one Palin's wearing. $36, by Gap Body.

Achieving lift with a strapless bra can be challenging. Try the classic Wonderbra Wonderboost 3rd-Degree Strapless Bra. The pads are removable, and its low-plunging neckline will help you show off your cleavage (within  reason) in a strapless dress or jumper. $34, by Wonderbra

For bigger-chested girls, Wacoal's Body Graphic Minimizer Bra does an amazing job of holding you in and up, without looking like hardware when you take your shirt off. $65, by Wacoal.

The cleverly named Spanx Bra-lleluja is comfortable and smooth, but it's defining feature is that it's made out of Spanx material and thus banishes your back fat. If that's not gospel worthy, I don't know what is. $62, by Spanx

For achieving lift with complicated necklines, Natori's Convertable Push Up Bra has a smooth cup, and five different strap options that will help you look smooth and perky in any dress. $58, by Natori

La Perla's Sexy Town Push-Up Bra's low front and super thin straps make it a great choice for a after dark (um, or into the wee hours of the morning). $90, by La Perla

Chantelle's Ultra Invisible Push-Up Underwire Bra is great for a natural boost that will virtually disappear under thin fabrics. $59.99, by Chantelle

Voluptuous girls like tube tops too! Despite its name, the Le Mystere Lolita Stapless Bra is the best strapless bra for grown women who need a strapless lift. It sizes all the way up to 36F. $76, by Le Mystere

