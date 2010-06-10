Sarah Palin Breast Implants: Get The Bodacious Look Without Going Under The Knife

It’s all over the news: Sarah Palin’s knockers are courtesy of those increasingly ubiquitous breast implants. But while we can’t confirm the “he said, she said” rumor, we can help a girl out with some impressive cleavage. A supportive bra with some strategic padding should do the trick. Here are 10 bras that will help lift you up Palin-style.
Earlier: Get a Little Sexy Sweet or Scandalous in Springtime Lingerie
Speaking of cleavage, Maidenform's Like Magic Extreme Pushup Bra will provide ultimate results. The adjustable straps make it versatile, but we recommend getting it in nude to keep it classy. Leopard peeking out from under a basic tee doesn't exactly scream sophistication. $27.20, by Maidenform.
Achieving lift with a strapless bra can be challenging. Try the classic Wonderbra Wonderboost 3rd-Degree Strapless Bra. The pads are removable, and its low-plunging neckline will help you show off your cleavage (within reason) in a strapless dress or jumper. $34, by Wonderbra.
For bigger-chested girls, Wacoal's Body Graphic Minimizer Bra does an amazing job of holding you in and up, without looking like hardware when you take your shirt off. $65, by Wacoal.
The cleverly named Spanx Bra-lleluja is comfortable and smooth, but it's defining feature is that it's made out of Spanx material and thus banishes your back fat. If that's not gospel worthy, I don't know what is. $62, by Spanx.
For achieving lift with complicated necklines, Natori's Convertable Push Up Bra has a smooth cup, and five different strap options that will help you look smooth and perky in any dress. $58, by Natori.
La Perla's Sexy Town Push-Up Bra's low front and super thin straps make it a great choice for a after dark (um, or into the wee hours of the morning). $90, by La Perla.
Voluptuous girls like tube tops too! Despite its name, the Le Mystere Lolita Stapless Bra is the best strapless bra for grown women who need a strapless lift. It sizes all the way up to 36F. $76, by Le Mystere.