Name: Sarah Natochenny

Agency: Abrams Artists

Hometown: New York City

New York City Neighborhood: Union Square

Most Incredible Model Moment: Seeing myself on a magazine cover I didn’t even know I booked!

Favorite Model or Designer Icon: Ikeliene Stange, Paul Rowland and Marc Jacobs are among my favorite people.

Favorite Designer, Photographer, or Stylist You’ve Worked With: Paola Kudacki

Describe your uniform: See my StyleCaster “Street Style” 🙂 I’d say, simple, elegant, and just a tad bad ass.