Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Welcome Baby Girl

On Saturday September 19, Sarah Michelle Gellar (now Prinze as of 2007) and Freddie Prinze Jr. welcomed Charlotte Grace Prinze into the world. The couple was said to be “Over the moon!”

The ecstatic twosome met on the set of I Know What you Did Last Summer in 1997 and married in Mexico four years later. What’s next for the happy couple? Sarah Michelle will be playing a mid-twenty-year-old in Veronika Decides to Die, due to hit theaters in November. We can’t wait to see how she shows off her new hot post-baby bod on the red carpet (sigh…if only we could all be so lucky). Freddie will appear on the new season of 24, which got a lot of love at this weekend’s Emmy Awards.

Cheers to your new bundle of joy!