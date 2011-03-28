Sarah Lane Vs. Natalie Portman: Black Swan Ballerina Wars

It looks like someone wants their 15 minutes and maybe rightfully so. Natalie Portman’s Black Swan body double, Sarah Lane, is claiming she is responsible for most of the full-body dance sequences in the film. After hearing Portman’s fiancee and Black Swan choreographer Benjamin Millepied tell the L.A. Times that “85 percent of that movie is Natalie, Lane just couldn’t keep her mouth shut anymore. Lane wants credit where credit is due, telling Entertainment Weekly, Of the full body shots, I would say 5 percent are Natalie. All the other shots are me.”

Lane went through the entire award season watching Natalie win award after award, not getting a single thank you or mention. In the film’s credits, she was listed as an “extra,” even though she played a very crucial and integral role in the making of the film. I think Natalie Portman is talented and well-deserving of all the accolades she has received for Black Swan, but at the end of the day she is an actress, not a dancer. Lane, on the other hand, is an American Ballet Theatre soloist who has been dancing for over 20 years. She poses a very interesting question, saying, “it is demeaning to the profession… Ive been doing this for 22 years… Can you become a concert pianist in a year and a half, even if youre a movie star?” Sorry Natalie but I think not!

With all this talk of a body double “cover up,” I can’t help but wonder how many more Sarah Lanes are out there, getting cheated out of their rightful 15 minutes?