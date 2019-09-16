Here’s How To See Sarah Jessica Parker Speak And Sip Her New Sauvi B

Scroll To See More Images

For anyone who is a self-identified content creator, you’ve probably heard of BlogHer—and if not, let’s ease you on out from under that rock. Basically, BlogHer is an inspiring one-and-a-half day conference filled with workshops, panel discussions with some of your favorite celebrities and brand-owners, wellness and beauty activations and networking opportunities with top brands. It’s an event that every content creator should attend, and it just got even better: Sarah Jessica Parker is a BlogHer 2019 keynote speaker.

Yes, you read that correctly. The style icon and actress who played Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City will be gracing the stage and helping you become the impactful content creator you were meant to be.

I don’t know about you, but getting advice directly from Sarah Jessica Parker is high-key a dream of mine, so I think we all should jump on this opportunity to hear what she has to say. All you have to do is mark your calendars for September 18-19, jump on a plane to NYC—or the subway, if you already reside in the big city—and make sure you have BlogHer 2019 tickets. Easy, right?! (I’m doodling a big ‘ole picture of SJP in my planner as we speak.) Tickets are on sale for $250 right now on the BlogHer site, so make like Carrie chasing Big through New York and rush to grab yours.

SJP will be taking the stage on the first day of the conference, Sept. 18. Be sure your phone is charged and your notepad is ready. Attendees will also get to sip Sauvi B from Parker’s new wine collaboration, INVIVO X, SJP. I don’t know about you, but enjoying a crisp vino while an icon articulates her wisdom sounds much better than my typical Wednesday.

And, in case Sarah Jessica Parker giving you career advice isn’t enticing enough, (like, who even are you?!) there are so many more incredible speakers slated for BlogHer Creators Summit 2019. I’m talking Danielle Bernstein from WeWoreWhat, Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black), Connie Britton (Nashville), Lo Bosworth (The Hills), entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman and more. This line-up is seriously my ultimate squad goals. Plus, just think about how much wisdom these incredible women have to offer.

Frankly, attending BlogHer Creators Summit should be a no-brainer at this point. In the words of Carrie Bradshaw herself, “When you are determined to reach your goal, not even obstacles can scare you away.”