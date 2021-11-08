And Just Like That, SJP’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Took My Breath Away

Scroll To See More Images

Like many twenty-somethings, I live and die for Sex And The City. Like, I’m more invested in the show’s reboot than I am in my own college reunion. And while I was always more of a Samantha gal, I’m thrilled to see Carrie and her wardrobe carry on in And Just Like That. And to kick things off, I’d say Sarah Jessica Parker’s December Vogue cover sets the bar pretty high, don’t you think?

No, I wasn’t at the Vogue December cover shoot, but I have a feeling it was as magical as Carrie’s Vogue wedding dress shoot from the first SATC. It appears to have had all the glamour and gowns—and then some! On the cover, Parker shines in a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown, Dior bracelets and a Harwell Godfrey ring.

The cover was shot by the talented Daniel Jackson and styled by Tabitha Simmons, both of whom nailed it (obviously). Those metallic appliqués made me swoon! And of course, the pink tulle of the gown feels like a nod to the iconic pink tulle skirt Parker wore in the original SATC opening credits.

The cover outfit served the appropriate drama, but if I’m honest, it was the looks from inside the magazine’s glossy pages that really won me over. In particular, a close-up of Parker radiating beneath a Valentino Haute Couture hat of pale pink plumes.

And of course, in keeping with the feathery grandeur of the hat, a massive light blue Fendi Couture dress. Other highlights included coats by Chanel and Libertine, plus a blue Alexander McQueen dress layered beneath a top and skirt by Christopher John Rogers. Which makes sense, because we all know Carrie would’ve died for CJR had he started his eponymous brand before 2016.

Within the story, Parker covers everything from the show’s original magic to the reboot’s take on the lives of 50-something women, just as sexy and stylish as they were in their mid-30s. She also alludes to a more diverse cast and writer’s room this time around, something fans of all ages will be grateful for.

If the shoot didn’t give you enough sartorial bliss, you’re in luck. To hold fans over until the reboot goes live, the @andjustlikethatcostumes Instagram account (run by the show’s costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago) posts Parker and co’s filming looks on the reg.

They even use the account to ask fans for their sartorial input, often allowing them to vote on a character’s shoes or accessories.

Personally, I intend to go into the SATC reboot with zero expectations. I don’t want to be disappointed by the new plotlines! That said, I already know for sure that the fashion will be on point, because SJP has been serving for years since the original show’s end.

If you’re not normally one to buy a print magazine these days, I have a feeling this one may be worth picking up, as it might be a future collector’s item. And anyway, the opportunity to get up close and personal with these glamorous photos instead of zooming in from your phone isn’t one to waste. It’s not every day we see fashion this good!