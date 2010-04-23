Sarah Jessica Parker v. Ashley Olsen – Who Rocked Baggy Pants Better?

L to R: Sarah Jessica Parker in NYC;Ashley Olsen in NYC. Photo: Bauer Griffin, INF

It’s a fashion showdown, NYC style. On the left we have Sarah Jessica Parker out and about in the Big Apple in a hipster-meets-boho look. Never one to fear the accessory, The Sex and the City 2 star opted for a floppy Seventies-inspired hat and pulled the look together with an of-the-moment leopard print scarf and slouchy purple bag. While we’re all about SJP’s accessories, it’s the rolled, baggy gray jeans that we’re concerned about.

But perhaps actresses are just feeling the comfy vibe, because Ashley Olsen was spotted outside of her West Village apartment wearing oversize pants, too. For her get-up, the famous twin showed off an interesting color combo of navy, yellow, and salmon. In signature oversize sunnies and chic navy bag, Olsen, as always, takes a novel approach to self-style. The pice de rsistance? Those baggy cuffed pants worn by the starlet-turned-fashion mogul.

Time to weigh in, who do you think wears the (cuffed, baggy) pants in this style standoff? Or are the loose numbers a no-go for both ladies? Let us know in the comments!