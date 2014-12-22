Yes, Please: Sarah Jessica Parker to Star in New HBO Series!

We’ve been holding out for this day since “Sex and the City” aired its final episode, and finally the news is here. Yes, SATC fans, Sarah Jessica Parker is returning to HBO with a new TV series.

TVLine reports SJP is “nearing a deal” that will see her star in and executive produce a half-hour-long comedy series called “Divorce.”

Parker will play one half of the splitting couple, and we all know how well SJP does romantic comedy. There’s more good news too: The pilot script was written by Irish actress, writer, and all-round funny lady, Sharon Horgon, who appeared in British comedy “Pulling,” and is rumored to also be co-producing alongside Parker.

Back in June, news was floating around that Parker indeed might be heading back to TV, though in a very un-SJP-like capacity. Deadline claimed the actress was attached to “Busted,” a small-screen adaption of the Pulitzer-winning nonfiction book Busted: A Tale of Corruption and Betrayal in the City of Brotherly Love written by Wendy Ruderman and Barbara Laker, which details police corruption in Philadelphia.

So while “Divorce” isn’t exactly SATC season seven, it does seem more in line with Parker’s expertise and fanbase, so we have high expectations. Though truth be told, having SJP back on our TV screens in any capacity can only be a good thing.