10 Ways to Channel Sarah Jessica Parker’s Style

We couldn’t help, but wonder: Does every woman need to have a mega closet and a never-ending collection of Manolos to channel their inner Carrie Bradshaw?

Thankfully, no. All you need to do is check out one real-life style icon.

“Sex & The City” may have ended in 2004, but its star, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, is far from forgotten. This year, the 49-year-old married mother of three launched her own shoe collection for Nordstrom to glowing reviews. There’s no denying SJP can seriously strut in a pair of pumps, but it’s her playful, awe-inspiring couture that always makes heads turn, on and off the red carpet.

Best of all, any woman, regardless of her age or budget, can add a little bit of SJP’s personal style to their wardrobe.

“SJP is a major style influence now more than ever because women continue to relate to her,” says Katina Brock, a personal stylist for Share Some Style. “We’ve followed her since she was an awkward teenager, through her 20s, with many different hair and clothing choices, and we’ve watched her evolved. Her legacy is that for more than a decade, her style choices have rarely brought anything but positive feedback. Women not only appreciate her fearless sense of style, but also her personal accessibility. She connects just as easily with the posh, as much as she does with the more casual among us.”

Sure, SJP has the added Hollywood perk of occasionally getting advice from a personal stylist, such as SATC’s own Patricia Field, but the busy mom still stays true to herself by incorporating her favorite classic pieces, including blazers, floral dresses, and yes, stilettos.

“Whether it’s walking her children to school or walking the red carpet at the Met Gala, SJP’s style always has us talking,” says model and style expert Jaimie Hilfiger. “Being mindful and respecting her age, she always pairs her casual clothing with something funky to add a playful vibe to a normal ‘mom’ outfit. But on the red carpet, SJP will always add a headpiece or some odd color choice of shoes to make her outfit more fashion forward. It’s all about thinking outside the box.”

