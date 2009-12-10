Sarah Jessica Parker: Skinny Secrets and the 9 Best Classes to Sculpt your Body

If you’re like us and love reruns of Sex and the City on TBS and any movie starring Sarah Jessica Parker, then you probably find yourself, at times, wondering how in the hell SJP has managed throughout the years to stay so slim, trim, and fit. Not only is she known for her killer abs, but her extremely tight and lean physique as a whole…making every single piece of couture that she dons look all the better.

When asked to reveal her secrets recently at the premiere of her upcoming movie Did You Hear About The Morgans? she stated, “By running around stressed, no sleep. I guess I try to be disciplined.” Somehow we think that there’s definitely more to it, especially since stress makes most of us gain weight…

And so the mystery still remains; looks like we’ll have to continue to keep our fingers crossed for her apparently top secret regimen to be revealed. But until then, here are the top nine body sculpting classes we recommend taking to get one step closer to one of the most envied celeb bods.

1. Yoga Flow

This class will prove to be more than just your regular silent yoga class–move through a continuous flow of one position after another to the tune of music. Yoga Flow includes a sequence that will sculpt your entire body and will increase your flexibility and strength with a portion focused on your core.

2. Power Pilates

If you’re a beginner, Power Pilates is the perfect transition into traditional pilates. This class will get you the look that you’re trying to achieve in no time! SJP here we come…

3. Physio Ball Class

Using only gym balls, you’ll not only kick those flabby abs of yours into tip-top washboard status, but you’ll also refine your balance and tighten up your entire body.



4. Gyrotonic

Its goal being lengthening and strengthening, Gyrotonic is a great way to get the workout you need and want in a different way.

5. Rev Pro

A hardcore spinning class that will whip and sculpt your body, increasing stamina and strength!



6. Core Fusion

Consists of a full body conditioning that will have you feeling fresh and fit.

7. Boot Camp

Try this hardcore workout that will tone, tighten, and have you panting from constant motion. Overall, you’ll find an increase in stamina and a better looking you, making it well worth the heat.

9. Boxing

Build cardio endurance and tone those muscles with this exercise that mirrors boxing and kickboxing techniques that the professionals use to compete at their best.

