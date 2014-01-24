Newsflash: Sarah Jessica Parker’s Shoe Line Is Not Actually a Manolo Blahnik Collaboration

Sarah Jessica Parker’s much-discussed shoe collaboration with Manolo Blahnik, as it turns out, isn’t a collaboration with Manolo Blahnik at all.

Nordstrom—the line’s exclusive retailer—confirmed as much to us, and said that while the shoes are produced in partnership with Manolo Blahnik CEO George Malkemus, the range isn’t technically affiliated with the high-end luxury brand.

A PR rep for the collection tells StyleCaster that, in fact, the line is launching exclusively at Nordstrom and has no legitimate association with the Manolo Blahnik brand. George, her business partner, just happens to be CEO of MB.

Good to know! Not that it really matters anyway, because we got a peek at the entire line and it’s pretty damn cute.

Click through the gallery see every single shoe from the collection, which will hit Nordstrom and online February 28 and retail from $245 to $375.