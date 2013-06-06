Sarah Jessica Parker To Design Shoe Collection With Manolo Blahnik CEO

How appropriate: Today is the 15th anniversary of the first-ever episode of “Sex and the City,” and it also happens to be the day that Sarah Jessica Parker announced (via Vogue, of course) that she’s planning to release a shoe collection next year co-designed by George Malkemus, the longtime CEO of Manolo Blahnik.

In the minds of many SATC fans, SJP practically became Carrie Bradshaw, making hard to think of the actress and anything but the shoe-loving character. “In a silly way, I think it’s what people have expected of me most because of Carrie Bradshaw,” the actress told Vogue of the new shoe line. Silly, maybe. Surprising, not in the least.

The line, which has been creatively dubbed “SJP,” is set to launch in Nordstrom stores nationwide next year. The big question surely on many people’s minds is why SJP would want to do another fashion line at all, considering that Bitten—her seemingly random line for sporty retailer Steve & Barry’s—completely bombed, and the capsule collection she designed for Halston Heritage didn’t fare so well, either.

Regardless, we’re excited to see what the line’s all about. And in honor of SATC’s anniversary, we’ll leave you with this relevant—and oh-so-true—quote from Carrie Bradshaw: “It’s really hard to walk in a single woman’s shoes—that’s why you sometimes need really special shoes!”

