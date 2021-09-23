SJP Talked to ‘SATC’ Co-Star Willie Garson ‘Almost Every Day’ Before His Death—She’s ‘Not Ready’ to Say Goodbye

Carrie and Stanford forever. Sarah Jessica Parker’s response to Willie Garson’s death shows much she will miss her Sex the City co-star.

Parker and Garson played Carrie Bradshaw and Stanford Blatch respectively in HBO’s Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, as well as the franchise’s two movies, Sex and the City: The Movie, and Sex and the City 2. The two are also set to reprise their roles in HBO Max’s upcoming SATC reboot, And Just Like That.

Garson, who has also starred in shows like White Collar and Hawaii Five-0, died on September 21, 2021, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, according to People. A spokesperson for HBO and HBO Max called Garson a “bright light” for those who knew him.

“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones,” the statement read.

Three months before his death, Garson told Us Weekly that he and Parker talked “almost every day” and that he considers her one of his “closest friends.” “As you probably know, Sarah Jessica and I were friends for 10 years before the show. And we’re still the closest of friends,” he said in June. “We talk almost every day.”

He continued, “We talk on, like, Twitter sometimes and whatever, but I don’t spend enough face time with Cynthia [Nixon]. I’m really looking forward to spending time with her, actually together.”

Though Parker hasn’t publicly talk about Garson’s death yet, she did tell fans in an Instagram comment on Wednesday, September 22, that she will address her co-star’s passing when she’s “ready.” “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet,” she commented on her SATC co-star Chris Noth’s Instagram tribute to Garson. Noth, who is also set to star in And Just Like That, played Mr. Big in the SATC franchise.

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the SATC franchise, also paid tribute to Garson on Instagram. “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always,” she captioned a photo of her and her late co-star. Nixon also issued her condolences to Garson’s son, Nathen Garson. “My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad,” Nixon wrote.

Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York in the SATC franchise, was also among Garson’s co-stars who paid tribute to him on Instagram. “I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky nighttime set of the X-files. He immediately made me laugh. Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing Sex and the City + And Just Like That together,” she wrote. “Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him.”

She continued, “But I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood. We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen’s strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie. I am thankful for all of the time we had and grateful that so much of your bright light is on film forever. Maybe we can do our pod cast the next time around ? We love you forever xoxo”

Sex and the City is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

