Sarah Jessica Parker Just Revealed if the ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Plans to Recast Samantha

Samantha Jones and Carrie Bradshaw may be best friends, but real life couldn’t be more different. Sarah Jessica Parker responded to her Sex and the City feud with Kim Cattrall, and there’s a reason why Samantha isn’t back for the reboot.

Parker confirmed on Sunday, January 10, that a Sex and the City miniseries is in the works for HBO Max. She announced the news in an Instagram video of New York City, which she captioned with: “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now? X, SJ.” She accompanied her captions with the hashtags “AndJustLikeThat” and “SATCNextChapter.”

In her post, SJP tagged Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York.) When fans noticed that SJP didn’t tag Cattrall, Parker confirmed that Samantha won’t be in the SATC reboot but she still has love for her former co-star. “She didn’t tag Samantha Jones,” one user commented, to which a fan responded, “They dislike each other.”

Parker then commented back, “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

Another user commented, “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha” to which Parker wrote back,“We will too. We loved her so.” When another fan suggested an actress to recast Samantha with, Parker responded, “we have some new stories to tell. We are excited.”

Sex and the City, created by Darren Star and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, premiered on HBO in June 1998. The series followed four New York women—Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York—as they dated, struggled through friendships and had sex in the Big Apple. HBO Max confirmed that the reboot, titled And Just Like That, will star Nixon, Davis and Parker. King is also set to return as an executive producer. The miniseries, which will follow Charlotte, Carrie and Miranda in their 50s, will be 10 episodes, with production set to begin in New York City in late spring.

Parker and Cattrall haven’t confirmed what started their feud, but there have been reports for years about the pay gap between the two women. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parker made $3.2 million per episode for Sex and the City‘s final season in 2004, whereas Cattrall made a reported $350,000 per episode. (Parker was also an executive producer, which may explain her high salary.)

In an interview with CNN in 2018, Cattrall confirmed that she rejected an offer to reprise her role as Samantha for a third Sex and the City movie. “Me playing her, that I can assure you will never happen. For me it’s over, it’s over with no regrets,” she said at the time. Around the time, Cattrall also slammed Parker on Instagram after the her former costar commented on her Instagram, sending love after Cattrall’s brother died.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” Cattrall wrote at the time. “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Sex and the City is available to stream on HBO Max.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.