SJP Just Hinted at Whether Mr. Big Will Be in the ‘SATC’ Revival After Reports He’ll Die

Is he coming back? Over on Instagram, Sarah Jessica Parker responded to Big’s Sex and the City death theory—and seemingly revealed whether fans can expect to see him in the revival after all.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about Mr. Big’s death, here’s the lowdown: The theory dates back to 2018, when journalist James Andrew Miller claimed on his “Origins” podcast that an alleged script for the third Sex and the City movie—which was later scrapped when Kim Cattrall refused to return to reprise her role as Samantha—included Big’s death early on in the film. While we never got to see this death play out on the big screen, the rumored script was enough to have some fans concerned about whether they could expect to see Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest, played by Chris Noth, return for the series revival after it was announced on Sunday, January 10. Thankfully, one comment by Sarah Jessica Parker seems to hold a clue.

After SJP shared a trailer to her Instagram, one excited fan commented with an important question: “This is insane. My favorite girls will be back,” the social media user wrote. “But wait, what about Mr. Big?” Parker, 55, had a coy response. “Wait and see,” she replied. While she didn’t confirm Big’s return, she also didn’t deny it—we’ll take that as a promising sign.

If Mr. Big does happen to return for HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival—titled And Just Like That—then there will be lots of ground to cover. The last time we saw Big in Sex and the City 2, he had just gifted Carrie with an even bigger engagement ring. According to Miller’s 2018 podcast, however, SATC 3 didn’t have happily-ever-after on the table for the couple.

“People close to Kim believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha,” Miller said during the November 19, 2018 episode of the podcast, referring to Cattrall’s exit. ”They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

Whether HBO Max is trying something different this time around is something we’ll just have to wait and see. The 10-episode revival is expecting to begin production in the spring of 2021.

Sex and the City is available to stream on HBO Max.

