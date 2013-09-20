Sarah Jessica Parker Combines Two Designer Pieces to Make One Stunning Gown

Sarah Jessica Parker has made herself into a style icon, largely thanks to her fearless approach to mixing pieces and wearing rising star labels. At last night’s New York CIty Ballet Gala, she took it to the next level, combining two incredible designer pieces to create one seriously gorgeous look.

At first glance, SJP’s ensemble look like a ball gown, but it’s actually comprised of two designer separates: a hand-draped pastel pink satin bustier from Prabal Gurung inspired by his Spring 2014 collection, and a coordinating silk organza skirt created custom for her by Olivier Theyskens for Theory. In a statement from the brands, the ensemble has been appropriately dubbed “a meeting of two minds.”



Click through the gallery to see SJP’s cool-meets-couture look!