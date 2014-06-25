Sarah Jessica Parker Might Be Coming Back to TV

The problem with playing one of television’s most iconic roles? After you’re done, it’s extremely hard to get people to see you as anything other than that specific part. Obviously, Sarah Jessica Parker is a perfect example of this, having starred as Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City” for seven years. Since 2004, Parker hasn’t accepted many roles—save for some meh rom-coms—but now she might be heading back to TV in a very un-Carrie capacity.

According to Deadline, SJP is attached to “Busted,” a small-screen adaption of the Pulitzer-winning nonfiction book Busted: A Tale of Corruption and Betrayal in the City of Brotherly Love written by Wendy Ruderman and Barbara Laker, which details police corruption in Philadelphia.

No word yet on which network nabbed the hourlong series, or whether SJP is eyeing a corrupt cop role, but we gotta say: It sounds pretty intriguing with or without her.