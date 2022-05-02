Sarah Jessica Parker Channeled Carrie Bradshaw With Her Met Gala Look

Scroll To See More Images

There are a select few reigning queens of the Met Gala and among them is the iconic Sarah Jessica Parker. If celebrity importance was measured by the number of times someone has attended the Met Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker would be at the top of the list. The And Just Like That star has attended 10 Met Galas since 1995 so she’s a seasoned professional at gala-dressing at this point. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Met Gala look did not disappoint this year.

Sarah Jessica Parker prioritizes fashion both on-screen in her role as Carrie Bradshaw and in her everyday life, which means that she is ready to go all out for an event like the Met Gala. The actress takes the event very seriously and is a self-proclaimed “stickler for a theme”. She’s dressed for a British, technology and savage beauty theme before (to name a few) and this year, Parker will be tackling the gilded age with In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The dress code is gilded glamor which means that decadent looks will be commonplace: a natural fit for Sarah Jessica Parker’s flair for the dramatic when it comes to fashion.

This year, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a dramatic Christopher John Rodgers dress to the Met Gala and while it fits the gilded glamour theme, it also will certainly remind Sex and the City fans of a Carrie Bradshaw look.

The gown features wide vertical black and white stripes that draped down the Met steps. In true Sarah Jessicas Parker fashion, the dress had a huge train that took up at least 10 steps of space behind her. The look included a strapless bust and cropped sleeves with bows on the shoulder. The cropped sleeves are a modern take on evening gloves ( a staple accessory of the gilded age).

The most standout part of Sarah Jessica Parker’s look was not the dress but the eccentric feather headpiece. The accessory includes feathers that flare at least a foot tall above the actress’ head, netting that delicately drapes over her face and a bright pink flower as the centerpiece (which perfectly matches Parker’s pink manicure). The headpiece immediately draws a comparison to the feather headpiece Carrie Bradshaw wore to her famous fictional wedding with Mr. Big.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Sarah Jessica Parker said that she actually made the choice to add the feather headpiece to Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding look and snuck it in last minute—the accessory choice is as much an ode to Carrie Bradshaw as it is to Sarah Jessica Parker’s personal style. While Carrie Bradshaw doesn’t represent gilded glamor on a daily basis, the character’s influence on fashion is embedded into American history—a fitting choice for an “In America” theme.

Throughout previous years, Sarah Jessica Parker has worn some incredibly dramatic and memorable looks. Most recently, she attended the 2018 Met Gala with the Heavenly Bodies theme. Parker walked the Met Gala’s famous steps in a Dolce Alta Moda gold dress which was covered in red heart-shaped precious stones. The look even included a full-on Neapolitan nativity scene worn as a crown-like headpiece. When Sarah Jessica Parker says she sticks to a theme, she clearly means it.