SJP Sparkles In Marc Jacobs and Naeem Khan: Which Look Do You Like Best?

Sarah Jessica Parker is one of fashion’s most well-loved celebrities, and insiders tend to take note whenever she steps onto a red carpet. Over the past couple of nights, she’s gone out twice, and for both occasions she chose equally glittering, eye-catching dresses.

Last night, she attended the annual Serpentine Gallery summer party in London, wearing a 1920s-inspired silver flapper dress from Naeem Khan’s Resort 2014 collection. Leading up to that, she attended a U.K. press night in another shimmering Resort 2014 creation, this time from Marc Jacobs. She wore the same basic black pumps with both dresses.

See both of her dresses in the gallery above, and then vote: which sparkly number do you think she rocks best?

