Sarah Jessica Parker Likely to Sign Another Fashion Deal

Sarah Jessica Parker spotted wearing a floaty white summer frock from Halston by Mario Schwab‘s Spring 2010 collection while filming for the new highly anticipated sequel of Sex And The City (due to hit theaters in May!!). Could she be the new fresh face of the once made popular brand by Bianca Jagger?

Sources say that it’s a possibility. Schwab, Halston‘s London-based creative director as of July ’09, hopes to give the brand a revamp (so far so good – think LFW). Goal being to work with strong women that emphasis the future of the brand and escalate hype.

Well, sounds like SJP is your girl! It totally makes sense, in recent years she’s been involved with brands like Garnier and Gap. She even started her own line, Bitten, in 2007 along with several perfume launches starting with Lovely in 2005. And… don’t forget Carrie Bradshaw from the hit TV series SATC-gone-movie with a sequel on the way! The milked out sexcapade is sure to be a box office hit along with Halston (on the fashion front, that is) who, btw, is making quite a comeback already!