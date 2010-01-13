Sarah Jessica Parker: Fashion Icon to Design for Halston, Plus the Most Stylish SJP Moments

The rumors are true!Halston execs confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker will be designing for the brand’s Heritage label — a secondary line that focuses on revamping the iconic archive looks that muses like Bianca Jagger donned back in the day. A title for the fashion maven has yet to be announced, but it will probably be something akin to a creative consultant. We’re confident that her influence will translate to success for the label because, let’s be honest, anything involving SJP plus vintage Halston is sure to be a hit. Mario Schwab will continue to be at the helm of the brand as creative director.

On another note, SJP is noted for her fabulous moments in style and since a new Sex and the City movie is due to hit theaters sometime in the near future, we figured a tribute to said lady’s style is more than necessary. Here are our top most stylish SJP moments:

1.



Lovely Carrie in a one shouldered LBD with a twist — a giant flower and gold boots set the otherwise normal dress apart from the rest.

2.



SJP donning Versace frills, chiffon, and lace that mixes elegance with Bradshaw style — our favorite combo in any dress!

3.



A memorable iconic and classic look that we find inspirational for everyday dressing.



4.



The foursome (minus one) looking effortlessly chic as always with Carrie leading the pack in her fashion forward look.

5.



A velvet midriff-baring top and beautiful skirt make for a perfectly executed sultry night-on-the-town outfit.

6.



Finally! All four enjoying a picnic while looking fabulous. We love Carrie’s Heidi-inspired look.

7.



During her trip to the Hamptons, Carrie distinguishes the age gap between twenty-somethings and thirty-year-olds. Twenty-year-olds may be younger, but Carrie tops their style any day with this unforgettable bandeau and skirt combo.

8.



An outfit we could still wear right now in the current season. The fur coat, checkered dress, frilly top, and high boots are exactly on trend.

9.



This sophisticated, but somewhat androgynous pinstripe suit looks amazing on SJP.

10.



The cape says it all — we WANT!

11.



If only our abs were that toned… A girl can dream!

12.



Another midriff-baring look that Carrie pulls off so well!

13.



Sexy slips for daytime wear are always fine by us.

14.



Flapper-style elegance works wonders on Carrie!

15.



An American girl in Paris – even the French would approve! Non?

16.



While the entire outfit is spectacular, the umbrella is the true statement piece of her look.

17.



A fur hat and perfectly tailored coat always look fab. We approve!