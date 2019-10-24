Sarah Jessica Parker Legit Can’t Remember Filming ‘Hocus Pocus’

Well before she became the legend that is Carrie Bradshaw–SJP gave us one of the most epic Halloween classics of all time. However, despite being an iconic Sanderson sister, Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t remember much about Hocus Pocus and the reason will actually have you crying laughing. If you are a peasant who has terrible taste in films–we’ll give you the rundown on the spooky Disney classic.

The 1993 film follows Max (Omri Katz) and his little sister Dani (Thora Birch). After moving to Salem, Massachusetts with their family, the siblings are having a bit of trouble adjusting to their new environment, especially in a town steeped in folklore and superstitions. Trying to impress his crush Allison (Vinessa Shaw)–Max ignores her plea for caution and inadvertently releases a trio of diabolical sister witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy). Max, Dani and Allison must band together to do everything in their power to prevent the witches from becoming immortal.

Now–nearly 30 years later, Hocus Pocus is a cult classic and people dress up as the Sandersons every single year for Halloween. It seems insane because the movie got dragged when it first debuted in the early ’90s. Last year, actress Vanessa Shaw told Page Six,

[Hocus Pocus] was actually a flop when it came out. [Bette Midler] had gotten an Oscar for her work and had all these prestigious things that she’d been doing and then she decides to do this movie which in the critics’ eyes, it was just appalling. They were just thinking, ‘How could she do this?’

Tuh, people have no taste.

Funny enough, SJP doesn’t even remember filming the movie. In a 2018 interview with Stephen Colbert, the Divorce actress revealed that she spent most of her time on set lounging on a broomstick and reading.

They’d call cut and maybe they’d go to lunch or change the lens, and I would just stay up there. I realized … I could fit an entire New York Times up the back of the corset. And I found that the harness was comfortable, so I would just sit up there and read the Times while people took their breaks or changed the camera or sometimes went to lunch.

In addition to not remembering much about filming, SJP is also a bit fuzzy on the plot details. She said,

I don’t have a lot of memories. I mean, I remember the filming of it. I just don’t remember what the movie’s about as much. Three witches, I’ve been told that, and apparently my character’s not very bright. But I fly and sing and I think I like to suck the life … I think I like to kill children? I liked making the movie and I liked flying.

SJP may not remember much about Hocus Pocus but we still live for it!