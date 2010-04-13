Sarah Jessica Parker Does Her Own Laundry, Chats on Halston in Latest Issue of Vogue

Dior Haute Couture top hat with netting. Fred Leighton diamond double-drop earrings. Photo: Mario Testino/Vogue

Sarah Jessica Parker is one polished multi-tasker. The actress-turned-perfume-boss-turned-fashion-company-president covers May issue’s of Vogue magazine and chats on everything from surrogate motherhood to taking the reins at Halston.

From the interview, SJP sounds like she was a bit thrown off from the whole surrogate motherhood experience.

Meeting your children rather than giving birth to them, its as if, um, itssuspended animation,” the SATC 2 star tells writer Vicki Woods. “The gestational experience is gone. Time stands still. Its so different, and equally extraordinary.

Not that being a Hollywood star doesn’t have its advantages (like the ability to finance surrogate motherhood for one), the lithe actress tries to keep her feet on the ground by doing regular chores. We painted our patio furniture ourselves. I make my childrens food myself. We do our own grocery shopping, we go to the market ourselves, you know? I do my laundry,” SJP told Woods.

But lest Carrie-doppelgangers think their role model has taken a turn to the darker, er, less glamorous side, Parker is now busy working on her latest project: president of iconic label Halston. There was every reason to say no, and there were very compelling reasons to say yes. Its an exciting time at that company,” the actress mused. “It has had some false starts that are well documented and it is relaunching itself. It has a wonderful legacy, and I couldnt say no.

To read the complete interview, head to Vogue.com.



Dior Haute Couture blush-and-claret silk strapless dress. Bulgari necklace. Photo: Mario Testino/Vogue



Vera Wang butterscotch silk duchesse-satin dress with matching bolero. Rochas hat. Fred Leighton bracelets. Tabitha Simmons pumps. Photo: Mario Testino/Vogue



Sarah Jessica Parker, May 2010 Vogue. Photo: Mario Testino/Vogue



